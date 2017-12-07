Philippine Government Classifies Communists as Terrorists

Following the termination of peace talks last month, the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing has been classified a terrorist organization by the Filipino government.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who in the past showed sympathy to the communists, signed a proclamation announcing the classification on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The proclamation declares the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) as “a designated terrorist organization,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, reported Nikkei.

Roque said that the edict will outlaw the financing of the CPP and the NPA. Under a 2012 terrorism financing prevention and suppression act, the proclamation allows for the “freezing and forfeiture of property or funds of persons or organizations identified as designated persons or organizations,” reported Philstar.

