Philippine Military to Resume Offensives Against Communist Rebels

The Philippine military will resume offensive operations against communist rebels after a ceasefire declared for the Christmas holiday period was set to end on Tuesday, officials said.

The Philippine government and the communist rebels made separate ceasefire declarations over the holidays to allow forces to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

“When the ceasefire lapses at 11:59 tonight, that automatically means that we will resume combat operations,” said Arsenio Andolong, spokesman for the Department of National Defense.

