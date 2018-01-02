Philippine Military to Resume Offensives Against Communist Rebels

Image Credits: Wiki.

The Philippine military will resume offensive operations against communist rebels after a ceasefire declared for the Christmas holiday period was set to end on Tuesday, officials said.

The Philippine government and the communist rebels made separate ceasefire declarations over the holidays to allow forces to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s.

“When the ceasefire lapses at 11:59 tonight, that automatically means that we will resume combat operations,” said Arsenio Andolong, spokesman for the Department of National Defense.

Read more


Related Articles

Why Trump Is Changing His Afghanistan Decision

Why Trump Is Changing His Afghanistan Decision

World at War
Comments
Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

Suicide bomber kills 11 people in mosque attack in northeast Nigeria

World at War
Comments

1st Contact In Nearly 2 Years: North Korea Calls South Via Cross-Border Hotline

World at War
Comments

Greece and Turkey Energy Dispute Could Spark Conflict

World at War
Comments

Shades Of Vietnam All Over Again: Trump Plans On Sending More Troops Into Afghanistan

World at War
Comments

Comments