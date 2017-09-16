Philippines' Duterte to Human Rights Commissioner: 'Are you a pedophile?'

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday asked the head of the country’s Commission on Human Rights (CHR) if he was a paedophile for focusing on the killing of teenagers in the government’s bloody war on drugs.

Duterte also suggested to lawmakers using CHR’s proposed 678 million pesos budget to buy the police body cameras if they don’t want to restore funding for the agency, which he has clashed with repeatedly over his anti-drugs campaign.

The CHR requested a budget of 1.72 billion pesos for 2018, but the government proposed 678 million instead.

