Philippines Recalls Diplomats as Canada Fails to Ship Its Garbage Back

Manila has recalled its diplomats from Canada after Ottawa failed to reclaim truckloads of garbage that was dumped in the Philippines years ago. The move came after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened war if nothing changed.

Foreign secretary of the South Asian nation, Teodoro Locsin Jr, wrote on Twitter that until the North American state takes back its trash, the Philippines “shall maintain a diminished diplomatic presence in Canada.”

A Canadian company illegally dumped more than 100 containers of trash in the Philippines between 2013 and 2014. The Canadian government took the responsibility of shipping the trash back, but failed to meet the deadline.

At midnight last night, letters for the recall of our ambassador and consuls to Canada went out. They are expected here in a day or so. Canada missed the May 15 deadline. And we shall maintain a diminished diplomatic presence in Canada until its garbage is ship bound there. — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) May 15, 2019

The trash row intensified last month when Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened Ottawa with war.

“They have been sending their trash to us. Well, not this time. We will quarrel with each other. So what if we quarrel with Canada? We’ll declare war against them, we can beat them,” he said.

In his tough rant, Duterte called for boats to be prepared to ship back the containers, advising Ottawa to “prepare a grand reception,” and suggesting that Canadians “eat it” if they want to.



Mike Adams joins Alex Jones to break down how law enforcement is now working with Bayer to help expose the black ops division inside Monsanto that gave millions cancer.