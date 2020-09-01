Philly Mayor Who Banned Indoor Dining Caught on Camera Dining Indoors

Business owners are furious after a photograph emerged of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who banned indoor dining, eating inside a restaurant in Maryland.

When Kenney prohibited indoor dining, he told residents, “We need to follow what we are being asked to do by the health department. I beg you to follow the rules.”

However, with restaurants in Philly struggling to stay afloat with outdoor dining thanks to Kenney’s shut down order, the Mayor visited a friend’s restaurant on Sunday and remained very much indoors.

Philly restaurant owner Marc Vetri slammed Kenney in a Facebook post.

“Hi @phillymayor !!! Glad you’re enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask-wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer and fight for every nickel just to survive. I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don’t apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight,” wrote Vetri.

The Mayor was forced into a mealy-mouthed apology.

“I felt the risk was low because the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia,” Kenney tweeted. “Regardless, I understand the frustration.”

Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances. Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots. https://t.co/Ki3lIZV8i4 — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 31, 2020

Kenney’s behavior once again illustrates how the very same people who have crippled businesses and publicly shamed Americans for not following coronavirus rules barely even follow the rules themselves.

“Meanwhile, people continue to be thrown out of work in the restaurant industry due to restrictions that Kenney does not appear to take seriously,” writes Dave Blount.

However, Kenney’s office still had the temerity to blame Trump.

“If elected officials at the federal level had similarly deferred to health experts over the past five months, this might not even be an issue by now,” said a statement.

Meanwhile, Philly restaurants aren’t allowed to open indoors until September 8, and even then they’re restricted to a 25% capacity.

