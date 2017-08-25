Phoenix Police Arrest Protester That Got Shot In The Groin In Viral Video
Phoenix police arrested Joshua Stuart Cobin, 29, on Thursday for three counts of aggravated assault on police and one count of unlawful assembly.

Cobin appears to be the man who was seen getting hit in the groin with either a non-lethal pepper ball or a gas can during the leftist riots earlier this week outside the Phoenix Convention Center where President Trump spoke.

Cobin gave CBS 5 AZ an interview on Wednesday.

“It missed everything important,” Cobin said. “It was just a couple inches too high.”

“I’m laughing at myself,” he said. “The memes have been great.”

Comments