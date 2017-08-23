Phoenix Rioter Gets Shot In The Groin With Pepper Ball After Kicking Gas Can At Police
Instant justice was served out Tuesday night after a “peaceful” rioter kicked a gas can at police outside the Phoenix Convention Center.

Whereas police in Charlottesville would have given the man an award for “Resisting Drumpf,” Phoenix police shot him right in the groin with a pepper ball.

Watch the video below from two different angles:

Reactions via Twitter:

