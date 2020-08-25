Photo: 5-Year-Old Frustrated to Tears by COVID E-Learning

A mom in Georgia shared a heartbreaking photo of her 5-year-old son frustrated to tears as he struggles with the new virtual learning curriculum.

In the photo, the young boy is sitting at an office desk in the family’s kitchen with an open laptop and pen and paper, as he uses his shirt to dry his eyes.

His mother, Jana Coombs, says the photo was taken just after her son had set his head down on the desk and cried, largely due to the confusing transition from in-person to online learning.

“I just took that picture because I wanted people to see reality,” Coombs said, adding, “And then he came over and we hugged and I was crying right along with him.”

Coombs, who has two other children also enrolled in online classes in addition to a seven-month-old, said it’s been overwhelming setting up the new online schooling.

“Juggling a household, having an infant in the house, getting 5,000 emails a day from all their teachers, trying to keep up… different apps, different codes, different platforms, some links don’t work. You’re running from one laptop to another,” Coombs described.

Speaking to WXIA, 11Alive.com, a spokesperson for student resource organization Sylvan Learning said they’ve heard from several parents frustrated over virtual learning.

“I get calls from parents in tears all the time saying, I don’t know what to do because I’m not a teacher,” she said.

While the technology and teachings are an obstacle, Coombs gives credit to teachers doing their best under the circumstances.

“The teachers have done an amazing job. They’re really organized, they’re doing everything they can, but it’s pretty difficult to get a Kindergartner to follow along and keep them engaged,” said Coombs husband, Luke, who also says kids need face-to-face time with teachers and fellow students.

This is just a snapshot of how the arbitrary lockdowns and lack of personalized instruction are socially isolating children and robbing them of the benefits of in-person learning.

