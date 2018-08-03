Photo: Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Meets President Trump in Oval Office

Cartoonist and persuasion expert Scott Adams headed to the Oval Office Thursday to meet with the President of the United States.

The meeting was made public in a photo tweeted out by Adams, which he captioned: “Today I had the honor of meeting your favorite president. I already feel sorry for whoever runs against him in 2020.”

Today I had the honor of meeting your favorite president. I already feel sorry for whoever runs against him in 2020. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ln1kpX6tUn — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 2, 2018

In a follow-up Friday tweet, Adams – who correctly predicted Trump would win the 2016 presidential election due to his masterful execution of persuasive techniques – informed his audience he would fill them in on details about the meeting on Saturday.

No coffee with Scott Adams on Periscope today. Boarding a plane home. I can't give details on meeting the president but will fill you in on the atmospherics tomorrow. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 3, 2018

Throughout the presidential campaign Adams, a trained hypnotist, focused on Trump due to the businessman’s success in eliminating his GOP opponents using the power of persuasion and his mastery of the “linguistic kill shot.” Adams did not, however, endorse then-candidate Trump for fear his own life would be put in jeopardy.

