Photo: Hillary Wearing Back Brace?

A photo of losing Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shows her wearing a back brace, according to online observers.

“She wore a patterned blue scarf high around her neck despite the summer-type temperatures in Manhattan,” highlighted the DailyMail referring to the outfit she wore last week.

Media commentator Mark Dice tweeted out the photo Monday, asking if she’d hurt herself yet again.

“Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now? Did she hurt herself AGAIN?” Dice asked.

One person on Twitter speculated the former Secretary of State could be wearing a defibrillator vest.

A Twitter user named “deplorable susie” thought the bump could be a bullet-proof vest.

Yet another person suggested she could be hiding her 30,000 missing emails under the jacket.

Back in March, the former First Lady injured sprained her wrist after she was caught on film repeatedly falling down steps while visiting India.

The Democrat candidate also took a spill during the 2016 presidential campaign while attending a 9/11 memorial in New York City.


Related Articles

Judge Napolitano: Political Class "Must Have Known About" Schneiderman Sex Abuse

Judge Napolitano: Political Class “Must Have Known About” Schneiderman Sex Abuse

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Uses Sexual Assault Allegations Against Schneiderman to Bash Trump

CNN Uses Sexual Assault Allegations Against Schneiderman to Bash Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Soros Drops $1.5 Million in San Diego for Far-Left District Attorney Candidate

U.S. News
Comments

Trump on Eric Schneiderman in 2013 tweet: ‘Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner’

U.S. News
Comments

Confirmed: School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Was Shielded From Arrest to ‘Fight Systemic Racism’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments