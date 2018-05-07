Photo: Hillary Wearing Back Brace?

A photo of losing Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shows her wearing a back brace, according to online observers.

“She wore a patterned blue scarf high around her neck despite the summer-type temperatures in Manhattan,” highlighted the DailyMail referring to the outfit she wore last week.

Media commentator Mark Dice tweeted out the photo Monday, asking if she’d hurt herself yet again.

Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now? Did she hurt herself AGAIN? #HillarysBackBrace pic.twitter.com/gz1364J4jv — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 7, 2018

“Is Hillary Clinton wearing a back brace now? Did she hurt herself AGAIN?” Dice asked.

One person on Twitter speculated the former Secretary of State could be wearing a defibrillator vest.

I think it's a defibrillator vest. pic.twitter.com/Gu06qbsqYG — AnonPatriot 🇺🇸 🐇 (@QAnonPatriot) May 7, 2018

A Twitter user named “deplorable susie” thought the bump could be a bullet-proof vest.

Yet another person suggested she could be hiding her 30,000 missing emails under the jacket.

It's all her missing emails!!!! Yay, she found em — American-Deploragal (@gt_mom1) May 7, 2018

Back in March, the former First Lady injured sprained her wrist after she was caught on film repeatedly falling down steps while visiting India.

The Democrat candidate also took a spill during the 2016 presidential campaign while attending a 9/11 memorial in New York City.