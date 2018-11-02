Photo: NFL Cheerleader Takes a Knee During National Anthem

Now a NFL cheerleader is protesting the National Anthem.

A San Francisco 49ers cheerleader took a knee Thursday night prior to a game with the Oakland Raiders, which is likely the first known example of a cheerleader partaking in the protest.

The cheerleader was not identified, and the team has yet to comment on the matter.

The “take-a-knee” protest famously started with the 49ers when then-quarterback Colin Kaepernick dropped in protest of the American flag.

That said, only about three players are still protesting, which makes the cheerleaders’ sudden devotion to the cause a little strange.

Not to mention that, unlike players who are typically locked into expensive, multi-year contracts, cheerleaders are fairly easy to sack.

Kaepernick’s protest backfired spectacularly for the NFL; YouTube and social media were flooded with videos by long-term fans burning their team jerseys, and NFL ratings have been in free-fall ever since.

“NFL ratings are facing yet another brutal blitz this fall — and few pundits are betting that they won’t get sacked,” reported the New York Post. “With ratings having plunged 8 percent in 2016 and nearly 10 percent last year, experts say this season’s ratings could fall even faster as the league continues to grapple with a slew of ugly controversies that have turned off viewers.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why Is Jerry Corsi Changing His Story?

Why Is Jerry Corsi Changing His Story?

U.S. News
Comments
Harvard Affirmative Action Lawsuit Exposes Absurdity Of Race-Based Discrimination

Harvard Affirmative Action Lawsuit Exposes Absurdity Of Race-Based Discrimination

U.S. News
Comments

Out of Shape Women Strip Naked to Encourage Anti-Trump Vote; Backfires Terribly

U.S. News
comments

Black Activist Group Demands CNN ‘Put House In Order’ After Lemon Race Baiting

U.S. News
comments

Michael Moore Tells “Angry White American Guys” to “Give it Up”

U.S. News
comments

Comments