Photo of Decrepit Eugenicist Prince Philip Shocks Internet

Prince Philip emerged from the hospital this past Christmas Eve looking worse for wear – and the internet took notice.

After being hospitalized at the King Edward VII’s hospital for four days straight, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was photographed being shuttled off to join his wife Queen Elizabeth at the Sandingham royal estate.


In one ghastly photo, displayed as The Daily Mirror’s feature image on Twitter, Philip is seen restrained in a passenger’s seat while sporting a decrepit half-smile, as blood-colored bags sag under his sunken eyelids.

The photo was so unsettling, the internet dutifully turned it into a meme.

Some joked the sufficient number of humans hadn’t been sacrificed to maintain Philip’s youthful vitality, while others postulated he’d died long ago.

Philip’s son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, assured the media on Sunday his father was doing “much better.”

As an enthusiastic depopulation-minded globalist, the notoriously racist Philip was once infamously quoted as saying, “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, in order to contribute something to solve overpopulation.”

With Philip’s illness capping it off, it’s been a rough end to 2019 for the British royal family, especially after Prince Andrew’s humiliating interview concerning his close affiliation with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.


Prince Andrew is the first in royal history to be booted from the offices of Buckingham Palace.

