Photo: Proud Patriot Steals Show at Trump Baby Balloon Protest in London

A lone supporter is being hailed for showing up to the Trump baby balloon protest in London outfitted in MAGA gear.

The unidentified man, who is pictured wearing a MAGA hat and a Trump 2020 shirt, has received loads of praise on Twitter for daring to support the 45th US president in a sea of Trump haters.

Other British Trump supporters also turned up for the US President’s visit to the UK.

The Trump baby balloon protest drew crowds, but its tiny size disappointed many, not to mention it only flew for less than two hours.


Related Articles

CNN Shamelessly Lies, Yet Wants Facebook To Censor Infowars As 'Fake News'

CNN Shamelessly Lies, Yet Wants Facebook To Censor Infowars As ‘Fake News’

U.S. News
Comments
Kevin McCarthy: Dems Will Get to Vote to Abolish All Immigration Enforcement Before Midterms

Kevin McCarthy: Dems Will Get to Vote to Abolish All Immigration Enforcement Before Midterms

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Commentator: Maxine Could Be 2020 Democrat Nominee For President

U.S. News
Comments

5 Of The Most Controversial Moments From Peter Strzok’s Chaotic Testimony To Congress

U.S. News
Comments

Video: ‘Abolish ICE’ Protesters Call Black ICE Agents N-Word

U.S. News
Comments

Comments