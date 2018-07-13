Photo: Proud Patriot Steals Show at Trump Baby Balloon Protest in London

A lone supporter is being hailed for showing up to the Trump baby balloon protest in London outfitted in MAGA gear.

Black Trump supporter shows up at Trump Baby Balloon protest in London pic.twitter.com/ukwC7knu8Q — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 13, 2018

The unidentified man, who is pictured wearing a MAGA hat and a Trump 2020 shirt, has received loads of praise on Twitter for daring to support the 45th US president in a sea of Trump haters.

The new "BE THIS GUY!" pic.twitter.com/7gv6eJwHR0 — Lisa Marie Martin (@lisamartin45TN) July 13, 2018

Other British Trump supporters also turned up for the US President’s visit to the UK.

President Trump also gets some UK love… pic.twitter.com/EnGuiyBMR6 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 13, 2018

The Trump baby balloon protest drew crowds, but its tiny size disappointed many, not to mention it only flew for less than two hours.

The Trump Effigy is flying high over London, casting long dark shadows and can be seen for miles around, blocking out both The Shard and The Wembley Arch from the skyline. This will finish his Presidency! #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/Ay3a4TLJFd — Toilet Seat Becky 💋 (@ToiletSeatBecky) July 13, 2018