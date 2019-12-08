Photo Shows Harvey Weinstein Partying Together With Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell

Suspected blackmailer of the global elite Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein appear to have been very close friends.

From The Sun, “BEASTS AT BEA’S BALL: Shocking photo shows paedo Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein & ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell at Beatrice’s 18th birthday bash”:

DEPRAVED Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged pimp Ghislaine Maxwell and disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein grin at Princess Beatrice’s Windsor Castle party.

[…] As they mingled with royalty at Beatrice’s 18th, police had already prepared an arrest warrant for Epstein on child sex abuse charges and raided his Florida mansion.

Eight days after the billionaire posed in a US Navy Seal uniform for this snap he was in cuffs.

Tuxedo-wearing Weinstein is due in court next month accused of a sex offence in 2006 – the same year this photo was taken.

Maxwell, seen in a gold mask and red headdress, is now being investigated by the FBI on suspicion of procuring girls for Epstein.

The photo was taken on July 15, 2006.

Harvey Weinstein was connected to Jeffrey Epstein through former Israeli Prime Minister and former head of Israeli Military Intelligence, Ehud Barak.

Barak was pictured entering Epstein’s house in New York (which was given to Epstein by pro-Israel billionaire and alleged Mega Group member Les Wexner) in 2016 and reportedly visited Epstein’s apartment building (which was owned by Epstein’s mysterious brother Mark) repeatedly.

EXCLUSIVE: Married Israeli politician Ehud Barak is seen hiding his face entering Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC townhouse as bevy of young beauties were also spotted going into mansion – despite his claim he NEVER socialized with the pedophile and his girlshttps://t.co/wQBJDkfVzt — HomerB (@HomerB33) July 16, 2019

Barak entered into a “partnership worth millions” with Epstein in 2015 involving the shady Israeli firm Carbyne. An Epstein-controlled company also reportedly donated $40,000 to Barak’s political activity.

As Ronan Farrow reported in 2017, Harvey Weinstein on Ehud Barak’s recommendation hired Black Cube, an Israeli firm comprised of “former” Mossad agents, to allegedly spy on and intimidate his accusers into silence.

Ex-NBC producer Rich McHugh, who worked together with Ronan Farrow to expose Weinstein, claimed Black Cube and agents of another intelligence firm hacked his phone, broke into his home and messed with his phone wires.

Fascinating Interview with Ronan Farrow’s Producer Rich McHugh Tucker Carlson: “Someone broke into your house & tampered with the phone lines & the suggestion is that it was private investigators, former Mossad hired by Harvey Weinstein. Did you ever get to the bottom of it?” pic.twitter.com/Me2kx7eNqQ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 23, 2019

Roman Khaykin, who was hired as a subcontractor by Black Cube to shut down Ronan Farrow’s investigation allegedly through hacking Farrow’s phones and stalking his home, reportedly told his partner — fellow private investigator Igor Ostrovskiy — the reason he worked for Black Cube was because: “To me, this is like doing a mitzvah. I’m doing something good for Israel.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam/handler, is the daughter of “Israel’s Superspy,” Robert Maxwell.

Ronan Farrow and Rich McHugh’s investigation in Harvey Weinstein was reportedly shut down by NBC chairman Andy Lack and NBC president Noah Oppenheim.

Palm Beach police’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly shut down by former Palm Beach County State Attorney Barry Krischer, who was recently given an award from the Anti-Defamation League.

Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter said recently he suspects Jeffrey Epstein was tipped off to their first raid on his house in Palm Beach in 2005 and their case against Epstein was leaked to his defense (which would have been fellow ADL award winner Alan Dershowitz).

The ADL is currently lobbying for mass censorship on social media and getting folks who highlight the Mossad-Epstein connection suspended and banned.

The Sun reported Tuesday that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were allegedly “Israeli spies” who blackmailed politicians on behalf of the Mossad.

Everything one needs to know to understand our hostile ruling elite can be found through studying the real story of Jeffrey Epstein and who exactly was behind him.

Alex Jones shatters the leftist fever dream that he had any involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein cover-up.

