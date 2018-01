A journalist admitted last week to keeping a picture he took of then-Sen. Barack Obama and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in 2005 under wraps for fear of hurting the former’s political career.

Askia Muhammad took the photo of Obama and the controversial activist while the future president met with the Congressional Black Caucus.

Muhammad told Talking Points Memo that a CBC staffer contacted him in a “panic” at the time over what the photo could do to Obama’s political ambitions.

Read more