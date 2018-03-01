Photos: Global Warming "Melting" UK into a "Hot Desert"

Man-made “global warming” is “melting” the United Kingdom into an “intolerably hot desert,” which is exactly what Al Gore and other “climate change” proponents predicted would happen:
The UK and Ireland are currently getting pounded by Storm Emma, a cyclone that’s bringing in Siberian air.
Apparently the hot sands were too hot for this poor dog:
Here, a car not designed for Saraha-style conditions struggles in this “global warming” climate:
And here’s another car stuck in the sand:
The UK now has Tusken Raiders, aka sand people:
Apparently only pub crawlers could tolerate the heat:
But “global warming,” however, is bringing out the artistic talent in residents:
Al Gore famously predicted this would happen as a result of the Arctic ice caps melting by 75%:
