Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Set Fire to LeBron James Gear

Image Credits: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images.

Demonstrators in Hong Kong burned and trampled images of NBA basketball player LeBron James Tuesday, following comments he made defending Communist China.

On Tuesday, Free Hong Kong protesters held a demonstration in support of Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, where they held signs that read “Stand with Morey,” while they burned LeBron jerseys and threw basketballs at pictures of him.

Morey became an icon for Hong Kong liberation when he tweeted the slogan “Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong,” after which he decided to delete the tweet and issue an apology.

Morey’s tweet was recently criticized by LeBron, who said the Rockets manager was not “educated on the situation at hand,” and inconsiderate of the “ramifications” that come with Free Speech.

Late Monday, James issued a tweet attempting to clarify he did not criticize the “substance” of Morey’s tweet, only that he hadn’t fully considered the outcome.

“My team and this league just went through a difficult week,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it.”

Protesters in the semi-autonomous region have been holding demonstrations for over four months in attempts to keep China from imposing a draconian extradition policy that could lead to silencing and disappearing political dissidents.


Video Recap of Infowars in Hong Kong

