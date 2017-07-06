Photos, Live Video: Police Clash with G20 'Welcome to hell' Protesters

“Welcome to Hell” protests are underway in Germany, as world leaders are set to meet in Hamburg for the G20 summit on Friday.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to hold back unruly masked and hooded anti-capitalist protesters who confronted blockades of officers with fireworks and other objects.

“As a result of the violence organizers have declared the protest over, but it appears as though thousands of activists and protesters remain on the streets, facing down police armed with batons, water cannons and pepper spray, and fighting is continuing,” reports RT.com.

Erneuter Hinweis: Wir bitten Unbeteiligte, sich vom Geschehen fernzuhalten.#G20HAM17 pic.twitter.com/0uIiewVUyO — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) July 6, 2017

Loudspeaker messages instructed demonstrators to remove their masks, as an estimated 100,000 protesters took to the streets with police believing about 8,000 may want to cause violence.

About 20,000 officers complete with riot gear and armored vehicles are on duty to monitor the demonstration.

Police are also investigating whether an overnight fire at a Porsche dealership was related to the protests.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host the summit with US President Donald Trump among attendees from 20 of the world’s richest nations.