PHOTOS: Mexican flags fly at small Beto counter-rally as Trump draws thousands

Mexican flags were waving at the rally of failed Senate candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke tonight as he denounced the effort to build a wall to protect America.

Those weren’t the only two. Here’s another:

And another:

Meanwhile, vendors were hawking 2020 merch for the Beto groupies hoping he’ll run for president.

There’s buttons:

And t-shirts:


Organizers claim there were 7,000 in attendance, but estimates from photos and videos don’t seem to back that up.

President Trump mocked O’Rourke’s attempt to counter his rally. Trump estimated 200-300 people were at the counter-rally.

The President said 35,000 attended his event.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale took to Twitter to break it down, saying Trump had 8,000 inside, and “tens of thousands outside.”

He said there were over 70,000 RSVPs.


