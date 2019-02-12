PHOTOS: Mexican flags fly at small Beto counter-rally as Trump draws thousands

Mexican flags were waving at the rally of failed Senate candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke tonight as he denounced the effort to build a wall to protect America.

This is Beto O’Rourke crowd – Mexican flags and American Burka – dumb pic.twitter.com/HwbP9hgMxz — 🏃‍♀️💨 Can't Catch Me (@Victori21921904) February 12, 2019

Those weren’t the only two. Here’s another:

And another:

Bingo!! We have a winner in @dmarchuleta2! Not only is the Mexican flag present, it is larger than the American flag, and — in a complete violation of flag etiquette — the Mexican flag is actually higher than the American flag: pic.twitter.com/gvqqZbmLAM — GAB American🐸 (@GuardAmerican) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile, vendors were hawking 2020 merch for the Beto groupies hoping he’ll run for president.

There’s buttons:

With or without announcement, folks are hawking Beto 2020 buttons and holding signs pic.twitter.com/kJcxcajskf — Roque Planas (@RoqPlanas) February 12, 2019

And t-shirts:

Beto 2020 merch is for sale in El Paso … pic.twitter.com/RDiP1kdmAE — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 11, 2019



Alex Jones issues a dire warning about a massive caravan of illegal immigrants heading north from Central and South America to swarm the unfortified portions of the U.S. border. An unprecedented poll of Central and South Americans reveals that over 5 million people plan to usurp immigration laws.

Organizers claim there were 7,000 in attendance, but estimates from photos and videos don’t seem to back that up.

President Trump mocked O’Rourke’s attempt to counter his rally. Trump estimated 200-300 people were at the counter-rally.

The President said 35,000 attended his event.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale took to Twitter to break it down, saying Trump had 8,000 inside, and “tens of thousands outside.”

It looks like Beto only had 900 people at his March, Tiny! @realDonaldTrump has over 35000 in attendance. 8000 inside and tens of thousands outside. Stretching into the surrounding streets. 70000+ RSVPs, hard to get everyone here. #winning — Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 12, 2019

He said there were over 70,000 RSVPs.