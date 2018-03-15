Photos: New York Governor Takes Part in Anti-Gun 'Die In' While Surrounded By Armed Security

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday joined the list of hypocritical politicians and celebrities who call for further gun control, whilst being surrounded by armed guards.

In an orchestrated photo op, Cuomo took to the streets of Lower Manhattan and joined protests against gun owners and the NRA.

Cuomo even lay down on the ground with protesters as they conducted a ‘die-in’ and chanted ‘enough is enough’ in response to the recent school shooting in Florida.

Gov Cuomo joins students in die-in after they walked out of school in Lower Manhattan. Students chant "enough is enough" about gun violence and school shootings. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/Wj7jn2lbzJ — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) March 14, 2018

Gov. Cuomo Joins NYC Students in Die-In at Zuccotti Park to Mark National Walkout Day https://t.co/asYubVuegf pic.twitter.com/HkQefylqiA — Latest.com (@latest_com) March 14, 2018

Twitter users noted, however, that the governor was surrounded by armed security guards watching his every move:

The man has armed security 24/7 — Frank Wolf (@wolf3328) March 14, 2018

It's peaceful to protest when you are surrounded by armed guards. — Tonya Barham (@NotSureElectrol) March 15, 2018

Cuomo turned undreds of thousands of NYers into criminals, and now he pretends he is antiun while being surrounded by armed security. — **Eileen wright** (@albanyconserv) March 15, 2018

Protests you having guns while surrounded by armed government agents. This is the person the 2nd Amendment was written to protect us against. Thank you Franklin, Washington, Jefferson and Adams…. — lp (@JustStopIttt) March 15, 2018

Safest “Die – In” EVER…while surrounded by armed security. — JPHorn (@JPHorn7) March 15, 2018

Here is Cuomo flanked by his armed heavies:

The armed security guards can be seen in this video:

Inspired by the future leaders I saw in the streets today. A new generation is rising, and they’re not afraid of the NRA. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/VAPvSAnwSV — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 14, 2018

Cuomo joins Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders on the list of hypocrites.

Hillary tweeted the following:

To all the students across our country who took part in #NationalWalkoutDay: Never let anybody tell you your voices don’t make a difference. You‘re an inspiration to millions of Americans who know commonsense gun reform is long overdue. We are with you, and we will not give up. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile she stepped out in India with a security guard toting a huge rifle:

Sanders gave a speech outside the Capitol at an anti-gun rally, whilst surrounded by armed security:

Thank you to the young people throughout this country who are walking out today and who have the courage to do what the United States Congress is not doing: lead us forward to stop the slaughter that we have seen from coast to coast due to gun violence. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/JfdcCc0Ifk — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 14, 2018

Hypocrite Bernie Sanders speaks at the anti-gun rally with armed police protecting him.

Why do liberals always want people to do what they say, not what they do themselves? pic.twitter.com/739Vas2wtF — Deplorable Linda G. (@GartrellLinda) March 15, 2018