Photos: Notre Dame Destruction Aftermath - Fire Engulfs 850-year-old Cathedral

Image Credits: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images.

On Monday the world witnessed in horror as the historic, centuries-old Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by flames.

The fire, which spread rapidly, captured the attention of the entire world and made it the prominent event of the day.

The moment the Catholic cathedral’s famous spire fell was a particularly tragic sight and was featured on the covers of newspapers around the world.

The fires were blamed on a construction accident, as the cathedral was undergoing structural renovations. Temporary scaffolding can be seen surrounding the structure in footage and photos of the blaze.

Fire crews fought throughout the night to put out the fires.

The fire emitted an eerie glow as it burned into the night.

A cross stood tall as firemen entered the church’s main cathedral.

By Tuesday the fires were largely extinguished and the extent of the damage could be seen.

