Photos: Notre Dame Destruction Aftermath - Fire Engulfs 850-year-old Cathedral

On Monday the world witnessed in horror as the historic, centuries-old Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by flames.

The fire, which spread rapidly, captured the attention of the entire world and made it the prominent event of the day.

The moment the Catholic cathedral’s famous spire fell was a particularly tragic sight and was featured on the covers of newspapers around the world.

Built in 1163. Took 200 years to complete.

It survived revolutions, plagues and world wars.

And now, the evening of April 15th 2019, the Notre Dame in Paris burns.

All history is gone.

The world stands helpless as history disappears before our eyes. 💔

Im so sorry #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/oudwnundsy — Chowkidar Avishek Banerjee (@avishek_banerje) April 15, 2019

The fires were blamed on a construction accident, as the cathedral was undergoing structural renovations. Temporary scaffolding can be seen surrounding the structure in footage and photos of the blaze.

Fire crews fought throughout the night to put out the fires.

The fire emitted an eerie glow as it burned into the night.

A cross stood tall as firemen entered the church’s main cathedral.

With images of what remain within #NotreDame – Remember St. Joan of Arc's last words: “Hold the cross high so I may see it through the flames!"#PrayersForNotreDamepic.twitter.com/Df5cHoC8PU — N. Catholic Register (@NCRegister) April 16, 2019

By Tuesday the fires were largely extinguished and the extent of the damage could be seen.

