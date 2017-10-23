Photos Of Police Beating Catalans 'Fake News': Spanish Foreign Minister

THE Spanish Foreign Minister described accusations for police violence during the “illegal” Catalonia independence referendum as “alternative facts and fakes news”.

Alfonso Dastis, the Spanish Foreign Minister claimed that a number of the images that circulated online, which showed police violence, during the Catalonia independence referendum, as “fake”.

Hundreds of people were injured during the violence as Spanish police were ordered to stop the Catalan people from voting in the election at the start of the month.

Read more