Photos of 'Sweaty' Prince Andrew Confound Claims Made by Royal Over Epstein Links

Photos of a ‘sweaty’ Prince Andrew appear to contradict claims made by the royal during a BBC interview that was roundly condemned as a PR disaster.

The Duke of York was attempting to rebut allegations that his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein included the provision of trafficked underage girls, including Virginia Roberts-Giuffre who was 17 at the time she alleges Prince Andrew had sex with her.

The royal attempted to debunk one of Roberts-Giuffre’s claims, that he was sweating profusely during a dance between the two at a London nightclub, by claiming that he had suffered a medical condition which prevented him from sweating.

“I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falkland’s War when I was shot at.” Prince Andrew disputes claims he had a sweaty dance with a woman who made allegations against him https://t.co/gfKvOEFG9p #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/7ZKscPB5lX — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 16, 2019

“There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at the time…because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenalin in the Falkland’s War when I was shot at and it was almost impossible for me to sweat,” said the prince.

However, several photos from the time clearly show the Duke of York sweating profusely, while others published by the Daily Mail contradict the royal’s claim that he rarely partied.

I don't remember dancing at a club. I was at home. Which I remember precisely. And I don't sweat. #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/8ApnC5uQpY — damo_war (@damo_war) November 16, 2019

Here he is, sweating like a paedo in a tuxedo. #PrinceAndrew pic.twitter.com/cf3Zi4Ve6X — JennyD (@OriginalKooLaLa) November 16, 2019

The royal also suggested that a photo of him with his arm around Roberts-Giuffre could have been faked because he rarely displayed physical affection, a claim which is again contradicted by numerous other photos.

Still shaking my head at the train wreck of an interview that was #PrinceAndrew. I don't sweat and I don't party or make public displays of affection pic.twitter.com/gIZP0z7Uz3 — CrazyMummaBear (@CrazyMummaBear1) November 18, 2019

#PrinceAndrew says: – he doesn’t party

– he doesn’t sweat

– he is careful about when he takes public pictures

– he doesn’t remember meeting or having a photo with #VirginiaRoberts #maitlis #Newsnight pic.twitter.com/pVEBNSVJdD — Nomia Iqbal 🐝 (@NomiaIqbal) November 16, 2019

Elsewhere in the interview, during his claim that he had no recollection of meeting Roberts-Giuffre, the Duke blinked no less than ten times in the space of ten seconds while making the denial.

According to numerous scientific studies, including one published by the Journal of Non-verbal Behaviour, rapid blinking is a reliable indicator that a person is lying.

Wow, there was a lot of blinking in the response to that question. Probably nothing. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HDet6xcfSY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 16, 2019

The overwhelming consensus after the interview was that it was a PR disaster and had only resulted in Prince Andrew looking more guilty.

It has since emerged that the Duke’s PR adviser quit two weeks ago after warning him not to do the interview.



