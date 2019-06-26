Photos Reveal AOC Was Crying Over an Empty Parking Lot

Newly uncovered photos from the border protest attended by a tearful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez show that she was crying over an empty parking lot.

Many have accused the Congresswoman and her supporters of staging a photo-op after the images, taken during a 2018 event outside a migrant “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas, went viral earlier this week.

The photos show an emotional AOC holding her face and appearing to cry. Her attention appears to be directed towards whatever is on the other side of the fence.

However, a photo from a different angle shows there is nothing there aside from an empty parking lot and some police officers.

Another image shows a photographer being careful to capture AOC’s reaction as she gets emotional over what appears to be little other than a vehicle and a tree.

As we previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez attended to star-studded “protest” wearing a pristine white outfit, bright red lipstick and a $600 dollar watch.

This prompted many of her critics to accuse the Congresswoman and her supporters of staging the photos, arguing that the images did not show a spontaneous, authentic reaction.

