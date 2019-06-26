Photos Reveal AOC Was Crying Over an Empty Parking Lot

Newly uncovered photos from the border protest attended by a tearful Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez show that she was crying over an empty parking lot.

Many have accused the Congresswoman and her supporters of staging a photo-op after the images, taken during a 2018 event outside a migrant “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas, went viral earlier this week.

The photos show an emotional AOC holding her face and appearing to cry. Her attention appears to be directed towards whatever is on the other side of the fence.

null

However, a photo from a different angle shows there is nothing there aside from an empty parking lot and some police officers.

null

Another image shows a photographer being careful to capture AOC’s reaction as she gets emotional over what appears to be little other than a vehicle and a tree.

null

As we previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez attended to star-studded “protest” wearing a pristine white outfit, bright red lipstick and a $600 dollar watch.

null

This prompted many of her critics to accuse the Congresswoman and her supporters of staging the photos, arguing that the images did not show a spontaneous, authentic reaction.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

Congressman Dan Crenshaw Grills Google Rep on Censorship of Conservatives

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Slams Republicans For "Doing Nothing" to Fight Big Tech Censorship

Tucker Carlson Slams Republicans For “Doing Nothing” to Fight Big Tech Censorship

U.S. News
Comments

Election Meddling: Reddit Quarantines ‘The Donald’ Forum On First Night of Presidential Debates

U.S. News
comments

Google Admitting 2020 Election Meddling Proves 2018 Midterms Were Manipulated, House STOLEN

U.S. News
comments

Trump Rape Accuser’s Story Was a Plot Line From Law & Order: SVU

U.S. News
comments

Comments