Photos Show Caravan Mostly Military-Age Men Despite Cherrypicked Media Pic

The mainstream media is wasting no time pushing the narrative that the migrant caravan that stormed the U.S. border Sunday is mostly comprised of women and children, despite evidence that it’s mostly military-age men.

The corporate media is doing this by circulating a picture of a migrant woman with two children running away from tear gas deployed by Customs & Border Protection when migrants began throwing rocks and bottles.

US Border Patrol agents fired tear gas at a group of migrants at a major US-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, after they rushed the border area on the Mexican side https://t.co/HBLgFGF1q0 pic.twitter.com/GOXAWc9F1S — CNN (@CNN) November 26, 2018

MSNBC, The New York Times, CBS, and The Washington Post also piled on with the same image, insisting the CBP were recklessly attacking women and children.

But multiple video shots and photos show that the caravan is mostly young men, and many reports confirm it’s 80-90% male.

Users on Twitter pointed out the MSM’s false narrative, noting most of the footage of the caravan coming from Tijuana, Mexico shows mostly men storming the U.S. border.

IS THIS A MEDIA STAGING AREA?? Ok I have a question about the photo the media is using to drive the women and children narrative at the border and pull on left heartstrings. I zoomed in, to the left, to the right, and behind. 1/ pic.twitter.com/26aNJQye1p — lynnj123 (@lynnj123) November 26, 2018

The media is definitely not propaganda pic.twitter.com/GsKB8kU9uK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 26, 2018

This meme, but with lenses for almost every mainstream media outlet. pic.twitter.com/1VEEDe1j9c — Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱🇬🇧 (@OrwellNGoode) November 26, 2018

I notice every media outlet is using the same photo, carefully selected to conceal the men hurling rocks and to promote the lachrymose “women and children” narrative https://t.co/mO1hXLMpzG — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 26, 2018

I'm surprised the US would use pepper spray and smoke pellets with all the baby carriages and moms around. https://t.co/fZm3pCBFGo — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 25, 2018

Another user showed mostly men waiting in food lines for the caravan.

So many women and children! https://t.co/ndR9qD1NMu — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 25, 2018

The Fake News put out by the mainstream media has reached Orwellian levels, where anything they say turns out to be the opposite.