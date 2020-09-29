Photos Show Mask-less Feinstein Walking Though Airport - Despite Pushing National Mask Mandate

Image Credits: Fox News.

Photos obtained by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson appear to show Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) walking through an airport terminal without a face mask, despite her pushing for new FAA mask rules and a nationwide mask mandate.

The photos, displayed on Tucker’s show Monday night, feature the 87-year-old Feinstein smiling as she makes her way through a private terminal at Dulles International Airport in Washington DC last Friday, as a pilot walks alongside her wearing a face mask and carrying bags and a small dog.

The damning photos follow months of activism from Feinstein – who’s notably in the highest-risk demographic – accusing airports and airlines of enacting a “patchwork of rules” which she claims “have only sowed confusion among passengers,” along with calls to “issue clear, nationwide, mandatory mask requirements for all aviation employees and travelers.”

Commenting on Feinstein’s lack of a mask, Carlson facetiously claimed she’d been set up by Dulles International, similar to claims made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she visited a San Francisco salon earlier this month in violation of lockdown and face mask orders.

“We can be sure of one thing: this isn’t really Dianne Feinstein’s fault. Just like when the hair salon framed Nancy Pelosi, caught not wearing a mask while getting her hair done, Dulles Airport, the diabolical FBO, probably masterminded the whole thing,” Tucker joked.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Ohio Lt Gov booed by Trump crowd for pushing masks. But Trump campaign manager Parscale & Trump is even more out of touch. He’s allowed Big Tech to gag Trump’s base on social media, now he trying to sell them masks. Make America Gagged Again?

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joy Behar Calls For Biden To 'Bring Obama' Or 'IRS Auditor' To Debate To 'Freak Trump Out'

Joy Behar Calls For Biden To ‘Bring Obama’ Or ‘IRS Auditor’ To Debate To ‘Freak Trump Out’

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Joe Biden Has Been Given Tonight’s Debate Questions in Advance

Report: Joe Biden Has Been Given Tonight’s Debate Questions in Advance

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Could Ask Joe Biden About the N-Word During Tonight’s Debate

U.S. News
comments

Report: Biden Campaign Requested Debate Break Every 30 Minutes

U.S. News
comments

911 Emergency Lines Go Down Across US

U.S. News
comments

Comments