Photos Surface Revealing 2017 'Closed-Door' Meeting Between Rep. Ilhan Omar and Turkish President Erdogan

Image Credits: TGRT Haber.

Conservative Review reporter Jordan Schachtel recently came upon an interesting tidbit in the Tusmo Times, a publication that covers the Somali community in the Twin Cities, Minnesota, area. He found a story there by the Somali-language paper’s founder and editor, Abdirahman Mukhtar, about a “closed-door meeting” that took place in New York City in September 2017 between visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a then-relatively unknown Minnesota state representative named Ilhan Omar.

Omar, a Muslim immigrant from Somalia who won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2018, reportedly led a delegation of Somalis from Minnesota to meet with Erdogan in New York. Erdogan was in town for the annual UN General Assembly meeting and Omar flew in to meet him at a local hotel in downtown New York City.

She even tweeted about the meeting in Somali:

What is most interesting about this meeting, however, aside from the fact that the President of Turkey agreed to meet with a local Minnesota state legislator, is that it took place in the very same hotel room where Erdogan, either just before or just after his meeting with Omar, met with the assembled top leadership of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood.

Read more


Related Articles

Nets Give One Minute to Obama Counsel Indictment, Gave Manafort’s 60 Percent of Airtime

Nets Give One Minute to Obama Counsel Indictment, Gave Manafort’s 60 Percent of Airtime

Hot News
Comments
NY Dems Block Bill Expanding College Tuition for Gold Star Families after Approving $27M in Tuition Aid for Illegal Immigrants: Report

NY Dems Block Bill Expanding College Tuition for Gold Star Families after Approving $27M in Tuition Aid for Illegal Immigrants: Report

Hot News
Comments

The Dictionary Adds ‘White Fragility’

Hot News
comments

Poll: Contrary to Media Portrayals, Whites Least Likely to View Race As ‘Central to Their Identity’

Hot News
comments

Roger Scruton Fired For Accurately Stating Word “Islamophobia” Was Invented by the Muslim Brotherhood

Hot News
comments

Comments