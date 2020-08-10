Photos: Thai Students Encased In Plexiglass As Schools Reopen Following COVID Lockdown

Surreal photos out of Thailand show mask-wearing elementary school students placed in social distancing cubes made up of plastic and plexiglass.
More from the Daily Mail:
Thai children in kindergarten at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok, which has been reopened for a month, study behind perspex boxes and play with toys alone in screened-in areas.
The green light was given for schools in the country to reopen at the start of July with a series of strict measures in place.
Authorities recommended class sizes are restricted to 20-25 students while doorknobs, desks and other areas at risk of spreading infection be sanitized frequently throughout the day.
Check out photos from Bangkok, released Monday by Getty Images:
The Mail reports 58 people in Thailand have died from COVID-19 and there are currently 3,351 infections.
