Photos: Trump Supporters in Singapore Ecstatic Over Peace Summit

Singapore has been chosen as the site for the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and leaders from North and South Korea.

As the highly-anticipated Tuesday event draws near, folks in Singapore are showing their support for the US president who’s being hailed as the main driving force behind the summit.

Many were also excited to host Hermit Kingdom dictator Kim Jong Un, as evidenced by photos of the leader posing in a “first-ever” selfie with fans.

Several Singaporeans also posed for pictures with two impersonators dressed as Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Talks at the meeting, scheduled to begin at 9PM Eastern, will revolve around a peace treaty between North and South Korea, including a possible reunification of the two regions, and calls from the West seeking denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

