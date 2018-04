Photos, Video: Images Show US-led Strikes on Damascus

Images are flooding social media showing US, British and French joint strikes in Damascus, Syria.

On Friday, President Trump announced he had approved a bombing campaign over the Syrian government’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

Even under attack, Damascus is majestic, love you pic.twitter.com/eIeMwmUgzF — Bassem (@BBassem7) April 14, 2018

They want you to think they're punishing Assad but these don't look like military targets. pic.twitter.com/g7reiWxtFi — Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) April 14, 2018

BREAKING: Civilian casualties are being reported in Damascus as at least 2 residential areas have been struck by the US-led force's missiles. At least 4 dead in one of the strikes. pic.twitter.com/nCjcMZUrKQ — Haidar Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) April 14, 2018

Breaking: Video shows Syrian air defense systems being activated in Damascus amidst U.S. strikes in the area. pic.twitter.com/GMUbWLIMjI — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 14, 2018

BREAKING: Syrian air defence systems firing at US missiles. Russian air defence systems now also firing. Narrator "#GodBless you" #Syria #SyriaStrike pic.twitter.com/oxkE0l8Hgr — Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) April 14, 2018

IMAGE: Damascus tonight pic.twitter.com/MaaTGZXE5T — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 14, 2018

