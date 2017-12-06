Photos, Video: Massive Wildfires Devastate California

Captivating photos out of Southern California document apocalyptic scenes of destruction as wildfires continue to ravage vast swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura County.

Residents of affected areas have endured days of fires that destroyed tens of thousands of acres in the San Fernando Valley, prompting county officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders across the region.

“Through early December, Cal Fire reported more than 6,762 fires that burned more than 505,391 acres this year in California,” reports NBC Los Angeles. “During that same stretch last year, the agency reported 4,742 wildfires that burned 244,297 acres.”

Another blaze, called the Skirball Fire, burned near Los Angeles’ 405 Freeway Wednesday, forcing it to shutdown as the 475-acre brush fire approached the historic Getty museum.

https://twitter.com/CoCo_Mayo76/status/938415902818689026

It’s getting MUCH worse for us in Los Angeles and Ventura County! Check on your people if they live here. The air quality is HORRIBLE so even if you’re not near the fires, you’re affected! #SkirballFire #ThomasFire #RyeFire #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/cNQDX2TwYY — Justin Key (@JustinKey101) December 6, 2017

The fast-moving 11,000-acre Creek Fire is blamed for the deaths of nearly 30 horses at a ranch in Sylmar, whose owners were unable to free the equines in time.

Padilla Ranch on Little Tujunga where 29 horses perished in Creek Fire yesterday. @latimes @LANow @latimesphotos pic.twitter.com/0wHLj7s6KW — Irfan Khan (@latfoto) December 6, 2017

California fire officials say a mandatory evacuation order is in effect for more than 400 homes in Ventura County because of fast-moving brush fire that has already charred 2,500 acres. https://t.co/yrTCbXxrRS pic.twitter.com/xbT38XKgMj — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2017

A 60-unit apartment complex in downtown Ventura is among at least 150 structures destroyed by wildfires burning across Southern #California. Fire officials said they expect that number could go up. (Via. @abcnews) #MyMixtapez pic.twitter.com/Cq7UbL35d3 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 6, 2017

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday, warning residents in the path of destruction they should be prepared to evacuate if need be.

“This fire is very dangerous and spreading rapidly, but we’ll continue to attack it with all we’ve got,” the governor stated. “It’s critical residents stay ready and evacuate immediately if told to do so.”

