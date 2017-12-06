Photos, Video: Massive Wildfires Devastate California

Image Credits: Byba Sepit/Getty Images.

Captivating photos out of Southern California document apocalyptic scenes of destruction as wildfires continue to ravage vast swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura County.

Residents of affected areas have endured days of fires that destroyed tens of thousands of acres in the San Fernando Valley, prompting county officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders across the region.

“Through early December, Cal Fire reported more than 6,762 fires that burned more than 505,391 acres this year in California,” reports NBC Los Angeles. “During that same stretch last year, the agency reported 4,742 wildfires that burned 244,297 acres.”

Another blaze, called the Skirball Fire, burned near Los Angeles’ 405 Freeway Wednesday, forcing it to shutdown as the 475-acre brush fire approached the historic Getty museum.

The fast-moving 11,000-acre Creek Fire is blamed for the deaths of nearly 30 horses at a ranch in Sylmar, whose owners were unable to free the equines in time.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday, warning residents in the path of destruction they should be prepared to evacuate if need be.

“This fire is very dangerous and spreading rapidly, but we’ll continue to attack it with all we’ve got,” the governor stated. “It’s critical residents stay ready and evacuate immediately if told to do so.”

