Photos, Video Show Meteor Descending, Meteoroid Explosion Over Southeast Michigan

A large part of southeast Michigan saw a bright light and heard rolling thunder-type sounds around 8:15 p.m. EST Tuesday, phenomena caused by a meteoroid exploding over the state. The event was caught on camera by a large number of people, many of whom were not sure what it was they had seen.

Since the whole incident — from the first appearance of the meteor to the meteoroid exploding in a fireball — lasted barely a few seconds, almost all the videos and photographs of it that were shared online by people were taken by security cameras.

There were also many other people in the region, which included the Detroit metro area, who did not see the meteor but only saw the flash from the fireball explosion. There were also others who felt its impact, as their houses shook from the force of what would likely have been the shockwave from the explosion.

