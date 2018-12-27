Photos, Video: Trump Visits Troops in Iraq on Christmas

President Trump surprised everyone after landing in Iraq Wednesday for an unannounced Christmas Day visit with troops stationed at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq.

Embed from Getty Images

The president delivered a fiery speech to service members touting his administration’s various accomplishments, and posed with several soldiers for pictures.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

According to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, one service member told the president he joined the Army because of Trump.

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/WmQf3b2K8X — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

“And I am here because of you,” the president reportedly stated.

The trip, President Trump told members of the press, was kept secret over security concerns.

“I had concerns about the institution of the presidency. Not for myself personally. I had concerns for the First Lady, I will tell you,” Trump said.

“Pretty sad when you spend $7 trillion in the Middle East, and going in has to be under this massive cover with planes all over and all of the greatest equipment in the world, and you do everything to get in safely,” he added.

Despite recently attacking him for not visiting soldiers weeks ago, the mainstream media refused to portray Trump’s Wednesday trip in a positive light, with CNN characterizing Trump as “the Grinch” who “stole Christmas” from troops.

CNN also attempted to claim President Trump’s signing of soldiers’ MAGA hats “may have run afoul of military rules.”

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Ret. Lt. Gen. @MarkHertling says President Trump signing MAGA hats during his trip to troops in Iraq was “over the top.” “It’s just not appropriate in front of a military audience,” he says about Trump discussing domestic politics during the visit. https://t.co/5CZln009mH pic.twitter.com/TTcNQralS6 — New Day (@NewDay) December 27, 2018

#maga hat contingent at Ramstein waiting for President Trump pic.twitter.com/18wdP87vZK — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the leftist Washington Post was blasted for publishing an overwhelmingly negative story about the president’s visit.

Embed from Getty Images

After Iraq, the president and First Lady headed to Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany to meet with more troops.