Pickering Nuclear Generating Station emergency alert issued in error, OPG says

Image Credits: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images.

Ontario Power Generation says an emergency alert issued with respect to an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was done so in error.

“There is no danger to the public or environment,” the agency said on Twitter.

The emergency bulletin, which was sent out shortly after 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, said it applied to people within 10 kilometres of the facility.

“An incident was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station,” the alert said.

“There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation.”

The bulletin also said people “do not need to take protective actions at this time.”

The facility is located on Montgomery Park Road beside Lake Ontario, west of Brock Road.


