Pickering Nuclear Generating Station emergency alert issued in error, OPG says

Ontario Power Generation says an emergency alert issued with respect to an “incident” at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was done so in error.

“There is no danger to the public or environment,” the agency said on Twitter.

The emergency bulletin, which was sent out shortly after 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, said it applied to people within 10 kilometres of the facility.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

“An incident was reported at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station,” the alert said.

“There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station and emergency staff are responding to the situation.”

The bulletin also said people “do not need to take protective actions at this time.”

The facility is located on Montgomery Park Road beside Lake Ontario, west of Brock Road.



Alex Jones breaks down how the public is being terraformed by a technocratic elite to prepare humanity for the AI takeover.

Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!