Pickup Packed With 11 Passengers Crashes After Fleeing Border Patrol

Image Credits: Cal Fire SD / Twitter.

A high-speed chase near the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County ended with three dead and eight injured after a Chevrolet pickup attempted to flee an enforcement stop, hit a spike strip and rolled into an embankment on Interstate 8, authorities said in a statement.

The pickup was carrying 11 people — 9 of whom were lying unrestrained in the bed — while weaving through traffic and traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph, witnesses said. A male driver and a female passenger were believed to be seated in the cab of the truck, CHP spokesman Officer Travis Garrow said.

Border Patrol agents had attempted to conduct an enforcement stop around 4:30 p.m. but the driver reportedly failed to yield to the Border Patrol’s marked vehicle and fled, authorities said.

