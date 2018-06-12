Pics of 4-Year-Old Prince George Playing With Toy Gun Trigger Liberals

Image Credits: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images.

Photos of 4-year-old Prince George of England playing with a plastic toy gun have stirred controversy online.

The pictures were taken during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club, in Gloucestershire where the future King of England’s father played in the match.

Mainstream media outlets and Twitter users were quick to blast the prince’s mother, Kate Middleton, and his father, Prince William, for allowing George to play with the toy.

The Daily Mirror ran a headline saying, “Outrage as Prince George plays with toy gun and knife on family day out amid surge in violence.”

The twitter user below said the toy, with a bright orange cap on the end of the barrel, looked too realistic.

Not everyone was offended by the child’s toy selection, as many Twitter users came to the royal family’s defense.


Related Articles

Paris Street on Lockdown As Man Armed With Bomb Takes Hostages

Paris Street on Lockdown As Man Armed With Bomb Takes Hostages

World News
Comments
Trump announces halt to war games with S. Korea, denies making concessions to Kim

Trump announces halt to war games with S. Korea, denies making concessions to Kim

World News
Comments

Trump Shows Off ‘The Beast’ to Kim During Historic Singapore Summit

World News
Comments

Trump Talked Human Rights With North Korea, Contradicting Media Reports

World News
Comments

U.S. shows new de facto embassy in Taiwan amid China tensions

World News
Comments

Comments