Pics of 4-Year-Old Prince George Playing With Toy Gun Trigger Liberals

Photos of 4-year-old Prince George of England playing with a plastic toy gun have stirred controversy online.

The pictures were taken during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club, in Gloucestershire where the future King of England’s father played in the match.

Mainstream media outlets and Twitter users were quick to blast the prince’s mother, Kate Middleton, and his father, Prince William, for allowing George to play with the toy.

Prince George has been photographed playing with a toy gun and people aren’t happy https://t.co/po79DjeUQn pic.twitter.com/GqADEns7t5 — The Independent (@Independent) June 11, 2018

The Daily Mirror ran a headline saying, “Outrage as Prince George plays with toy gun and knife on family day out amid surge in violence.”

The twitter user below said the toy, with a bright orange cap on the end of the barrel, looked too realistic.

This isn’t okay anymore… My American side here, biased maybe b/c of everyday #gunviolence in USA,but my British side agrees. No child in this day and age should look at any gun as a fun toy. This looks far too real. .(And I LOVE Prince George, don’t get me wrong!) @teamtrace pic.twitter.com/UEqtFi5WTH — Daisy Torme (@daisytorme) June 10, 2018

Here’s why the sight of #PrinceGeorge playing with a toy gun is triggering for some of us. Black mothers in the US have to teach their sons not to play with anything (a toy gun, a cell phone, etc.) a policeman could claim looked like a real gun. Their lives depend on it. — Deesa Roberts (@DeesaRoberts) June 10, 2018

Not everyone was offended by the child’s toy selection, as many Twitter users came to the royal family’s defense.

People are complaining because Prince George had a plastic gun 🙄 I had a plastic gun when I was little guess what I grew out of it I didn’t grow up to be a mass shooter or become obsessed with guns I hate guns now so just leave the boy alone and let him be a child — Roxanne Fowler (@Roxanne_Tegan) June 10, 2018

Oh leave the boy alonehttps://t.co/V9IcgGMWFE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 12, 2018