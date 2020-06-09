Pictured: Post-Pandemic Pod Designed For Office Slaves

An architect has unveiled a system of pods for office workers that will provide a sterile, isolated environment for each slave employee to operate within.

Welcome to the new normal, wage slave. Enter your sterile pod and get to work.

The pods, which won the DNA Paris 2020 Design Award in the ‘Responsible Design category’, have the snappy title of ‘Q.workntine,’ and are formed in hexagonal structures, much like sections of a hive.

How fitting.

Each pod has a built-in ventilation system, with a sky light, and would only be accessible by facial recognition.

Could these airtight pods be part of the post-coronavirus office? https://t.co/OBrTrTzycV pic.twitter.com/u3GTDzAjPN — TechSpot (@TechSpot) June 9, 2020

‘Remove your mask and supply a full facial scan, subject’.

Post-pandemic office design proposes sealed pods with ventilation fans

https://t.co/CDLWMRXdns — Paul Kelly (@PaulLawBlacks) June 8, 2020

There are even larger ‘executive’ pods for those who have managed to grease their way up a rung on the ladder.

This award-winning post-pandemic office design with individual sealed pods offers a glimpse at what returning to the office could look like https://t.co/fhaOyPaP24 pic.twitter.com/gCVr9leIIc — Evan Kirstel #RemoteWork (@evankirstel) June 8, 2020

The designer, Mohamed M. Radwan says on his website that “With the world under lockdown for an extended period of time, some essential businesses still has to keep at least the bare minimum of its workforce, working physically on site to provide necessary and vital supplies for the health supply chain.”

And if you need to leave the pod to take a shit, you won’t want to stay out there long:

New uncomfortable toilet! Worker drone, you have been absent for 5 minutes. Get back in your pod! We're not paying you these forever stagnating wages for nothing! Live in a pod, work in a pod, shit in pain. Living the dream.https://t.co/MYwwowrlwA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 18, 2019

Why not work literally in a pod? Many are already living the dream in pods:

The future for urban millennials. Living in atomized dystopian mega cities in 'pods' because everything else is totally unaffordable. No pets, no family. No ownership. Live in a pod, work in a pod. All yours for just $1200 a month. No thanks.pic.twitter.com/JEF5fQrjsk — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 11, 2019

We’re reliably informed that we’ll all be eating in pods too from now on, if we choose to leave the home pod:

Live in a pod, work in a pod, socialise in a pod. pic.twitter.com/ywq2cMmZuj — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 8, 2020

Don’t say no one saw it coming!

A depiction of life in 2022 by an Italian magazine first published in 1962 depicted pedestrians using motorized pods instead of walking, something that may turn out to be quite accurate given current fears over coronavirus.https://t.co/jmZrk4dahd — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 13, 2020

Work in a pod, eat in a pod, live in a pod.

