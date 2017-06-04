'Piece of s***': CNN host Reza Aslan lets rip at President Trump

After US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to use the London terrorist attack to reinforce his call for a United States Muslim travel ban, a CNN host decided to speak out against him.

Reza Aslan, host of CNN’s Believer TV, called the president a ‘piece of s**t’ after Trump used the London tragedy where three Jihadi terrorists killed seven people and injuring 30 more during a horrific knife rampage in central London last night as a means to try to reinforce America.

The tweet from President Trump that sparked the 45-year-old journalist to respond said: ‘We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!’

‘This piece of s**t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind,’ tweeted Aslan with Trump’s tweet referenced.

Read more