Pieczenik Unloads On Trump Admin Over 'Disastrous' Afghanistan Decision

Dr. Steve Pieczenik went on an expletive-filled 20 minute rant yesterday on Infowars – blasting everyone from Trump to McMaster to ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis over the decision to send more troops into Afghanistan.

No need to flash Dr. Pie’s full list of credentials again – for the unaware, he’s an expert in all types of warfare and counterintelligence, ran PsyOps for the CIA, and served under 5 previous administrations. Tom Clancy based the “Jack Ryan” character on Dr. Pieczenik, and if we are to believe him – he speaks for a splinter element of ‘white hat’ intelligence officials who worked with Julian Assange to expose Hillary Clinton and her operation.

That said, he’s still former (?) CIA who seems to be able to say whatever is on his mind, so perhaps take this with a guarded grain of salt.

While Alex Jones currently supports President Trump’s troop surge in Afghanistan, Dr. Pie let loose in a fire-spitting rage over what he considers a massive lie to the American public.

“We’re gonna have a bloodbath that we’ve never seen before. This is not about terrorism, that’s bullshit. This is not about 9/11, that’s bullshit.” –Dr. Pie

Go to Newswars.com for the FULL STORY