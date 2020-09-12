Pilot who witnessed infamous declassified UFO says object committed ‘act of war’ during encounter

One of the former fighter pilots who encountered a mysterious flying object off the coast of California in 2004 says the unidentified phenomena committed an “act of war” in the unexplained encounter.

Commander David Fravor witnessed the Tic Tac-shaped object perform extraordinary aerial maneuvers that no known human technology is capable of in November 2004. The former US Navy pilot said the UFO was unlike anything else he ever encountered.

Commander Fravor was dispatched to investigate the area after radar anomalies were detected. He was followed by other pilots who successfully recorded footage of the strange phenomena. The video was leaked in 2017 before being declassified by the Pentagon earlier this year.

Fravor recounted the perplexing encounter in a podcast interview with Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Lex Fridman. “This is not like, ‘we saw it and it was gone’, or ‘I saw lights in the sky and it’s gone’ – we watched this thing on a crystal clear day with four trained observers,” Fravor recalled.

The ex-pilot said that any time he tried to get close to the object it rapidly accelerated and was gone in less than a second. “I remember telling the guy in my back seat, ‘Dude, I dunno about you but I’m pretty weirded out.’”

After landing, Fravor mentioned the UFO to a colleague, Chad Underwood, who successfully located the unidentified phenomena only for it to jam his radar. “He’s telling the radar, ‘Stare down the line of sight, whatever is there I want you to grab it and build a trace file on it,’ which will tell you where it is, how fast it is and the direction that it’s going,” Fravor explained to Fridman.

“The radar is smart enough that when the signal comes back if it’s been messed with, it will tell you – it will give you indications that it’s being jammed …. It’s being jammed into about every mode you can see … You can tell it’s being jammed,” he added.

When you actively jam another platform, that’s technically an act of war.

When discussing where he believes the craft came from, the former fighter pilot said it could do things that no known human technology is capable of. “I don’t like to get into little green men but I don’t think we’ve developed it … I think you can hide things for a while. This is a giant leap in technology.”

