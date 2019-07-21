Pirro: 'The Squad' Knows 'How to Weaponize Their Hate’

The four far-left freshmen Democrat congresswomen known as “The Squad” are determined to destroy America, and they’re using their power in office to do it, said Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Pirro tore into “The Squad’s” feud with President Trump during her program “Justice,” saying that anybody who criticizes them is automatically branded as a racist or xenophobe by Democrats and the media.

“[L]et me tell you about ‘The Squad’: a benign-sounding high school term that in reality, presents a dangerous assault on everything we hold dear,” Pirro said Saturday.

“These four freshman congresswomen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley are radical socialists who want to punish success and destroy capitalism. They know how to weaponize their hate.”

“And don’t you dare criticize them,” Pirro continued. “If you do, they will do everything within their power to destroy you, or if you’re the president, impeach you — if you don’t share their radical, socialist, leftist, ‘hate America’ agenda.

“And if you don’t, you’re a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, a xenophobe or just plain deplorable.”

Trump doubled down on his remarks about The Squad on Sunday, assuring the American people that the “insecure” and “weak” congresswomen will “never destroy our great Nation.”

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,” he tweeted. “They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

