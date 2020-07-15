Pizza, Toddlers & Pedophiles: Chrissy Teigen Deletes 60K Bizarre Tweets Over Epstein Connection Allegations

Image Credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.

Liberal actress Chrissy Teigen hurriedly deleted 60,000 tweets and blocked over a million people from Twitter after being accused of having ties to deceased billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Teigen railed against Twitter trolls on Tuesday for hounding her with accusations that she and her husband, singer John Legend, flew on Epstein’s infamous “Lolita Express” to his private Caribbean island.

“I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the ‘just ignore them, they’re just trolls,'” she tweeted.

“Anyhow I’ll do my best to stop entertaining them. They have definitely been living for this and have zeroed in on ONLY me.”

Many users on social media noted disturbing overtones in some of Teigen’s now-deleted tweets, with many inappropriate references to the show Toddlers & Tiaras, as well prolific remarks about pizza and odd statements regarding pedophiles.

In one 2011 tweet, Teigen said: “Seeing little girls do the splits half naked is just…i want to put myself in jail. #toddlersaindtiaras.”

“A belly and a shirt with a small sexy toddler on it saying #1 duhhh. RT @chadcramer what does a guy wear to a toddlers and tiaras party?” Teigen had tweeted in 2012.

In another 2012 tweet, Teigen jokes about sex with 13-year-old girls being the “best pleasure.”

In another tweet, the 34-year-old actress shared an ABC News article titled, “Pedophile’s Delight? ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ Star, 4, Dons Fake Boobs, Butt.”

Actor James Woods suggested with a Shakespeare quote that Teigen’s heavy-handed blocking of 1 million+ users was too excessive for her remarks to be believed about not being involved with Epstein.

But why delete seemingly innocuous tweets about pizza?

In 2016, the PizzaGate conspiracy erupted after bizarre photos with children and satanic imagery posted by DC pizza joint Comet Ping Pong received widespread criticism and backlash after being mentioned in a trove of John Podesta’s emails leaked by WikiLeaks.

Comet Ping Pong has since deleted those instagram posts.

This comes as Epstein madame Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail on Tuesday by a New York federal judge, where she will now await her July 2021 trial from jail for her alleged role in child sex trafficking.

Twitter: 

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly has secret sex tapes in her possession that would expose powerful Epstein acquaintances, giving her clout in any potential plea deal while also acting as a form of protection against being ‘suicided’.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

National Museum of African American History & Culture Says Hard Work, Nuclear Family & Christianity are Negative Aspects of "Whiteness"

National Museum of African American History & Culture Says Hard Work, Nuclear Family & Christianity are Negative Aspects of “Whiteness”

U.S. News
Comments
Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Won't Name Powerful Figures Involved in Epstein Pedo Ring

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell Won’t Name Powerful Figures Involved in Epstein Pedo Ring

U.S. News
Comments

NYT Reporter Quits, Says She Was Forced Out By Woke Mob For Her ‘Wrongthink’

U.S. News
comments

Kanye West Reportedly Out of Presidential Race After Attempts to Get on Ballot

U.S. News
comments

Fact Check: Police Do Kill More White People, but There’s More to the Story

U.S. News
comments

Comments