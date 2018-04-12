Toppling Middle Eastern dictators based on dubious claims about weapons of mass destruction.

Aiding jihadist rebels whose ultimate goal is to destroy the west.

What could possibly go wrong?

Attacking Syria is the moral thing to do because we care about the children.

Unless it’s Saudi Arabia slaughtering Yemeni children, in which case we’ll happily provide the bombs.

