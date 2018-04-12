Toppling Middle Eastern dictators based on dubious claims about weapons of mass destruction.

Aiding jihadist rebels whose ultimate goal is to destroy the west.

What could possibly go wrong?

Attacking Syria is the moral thing to do because we care about the children.

Unless it’s Saudi Arabia slaughtering Yemeni children, in which case we’ll happily provide the bombs.

Please SHARE this video – we can still stop this insanity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-WuPFlMThw

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

PJW: The Truth About the Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria

PJW: The Truth About the Chemical Weapons Attack in Syria

Video
Comments
Mind Control: Social Media is Re-Wiring Our Brains

Mind Control: Social Media is Re-Wiring Our Brains

Video
Comments

PJW: Reacting to Mean Comments

Video
Comments

The Truth About Broken Britain

Video
Comments

YouTube Hits Infowars With Third Strike as Free Speech Purge Goes Nuclear

Video
Comments

Comments