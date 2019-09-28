PJW on Louder With Crowder: YouTube Blacklist & Greta

Paul Joseph Watson joins Steven Crowder to discuss the YouTube election blacklist and the truth about Greta Thunberg.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————