Dear Mr. President: This is not “America first,” this is the deep state first.

Forget “Make America Great Again,” this is “make America ISIS’s air force again,” and it’s total lunacy.

Please share this crucial video to try to stop the deep state manipulating Trump into war: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNVkEi9LKfI

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Mind Control: Social Media is Re-Wiring Our Brains

Mind Control: Social Media is Re-Wiring Our Brains

Video
Comments
PJW: Reacting to Mean Comments

PJW: Reacting to Mean Comments

Video
Comments

The Truth About Broken Britain

Video
Comments

YouTube Hits Infowars With Third Strike as Free Speech Purge Goes Nuclear

Video
Comments

Why are Pussy Men Pulling This Stupid Face in Every Selfie?

Video
Comments

Comments