Planet Fitness Bans Woman for Objecting to Sharing Locker Room with ‘transgender’ Man

Once again Planet Fitness has found itself at the center of a dispute which pits the wishes of men who ‘identify as women’ over the safety and privacy of women and girls.

Liberty Counsel has taken on the case of a Florida woman, ‘Mrs. H.,’who alleges that Planet Fitness discriminated against her after she objected to the presence of a man––Jordan ‘Ivy’ Rice––in the women’s locker room.

Mrs. H.’s membership was terminated because of her repeated vocal objections in the presence of other female gym patrons.

Read more