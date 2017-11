The Earth-sised planet may host alien life, say astronomers working in an observatory in Chile.

Astronomers have discovered an Earth-sized planet with ‘mild’ climate and peaceful parent star just 11 light years away, which may be the closest known comfortable abode for possible life.

A team working with High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher (HARPS) at the La Silla Observatory in Chile found that the low-mass exoplanet orbits the red dwarf star Ross 128 every 9.9 days.

