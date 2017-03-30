Planned Ann Coulter Visit To UC Berkeley Has Organizers Fearing Another Backlash

The planned visit by firebrand conservative commentator Ann Coulter to the University of California, Berkeley has officials and organizers worrying about a repeat of the rioting which greeted Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Coulter’s visit to UC Berkeley isn’t for another month. But student organizers of the event say they are nervous that the visit from the outspoken conservative will spark another massive backlash.

“We are pretty apprehensive right now about everything,” said Pranav Jandahyala, president of the nonpartisan student political organization BridgeCal. “But at the same time, what’s pushing us forward is our optimism. We truly believe we can put on a great event.”

In January, college Republicans cancelled a talk by right-wing commentator Yiannopoulos after violent protesters smashed windows and started a fire outside the event.

