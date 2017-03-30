Planned Ann Coulter Visit To UC Berkeley Has Organizers Fearing Another Backlash

Image Credits: Mark Davis/WireImage.

The planned visit by firebrand conservative commentator Ann Coulter to the University of California, Berkeley has officials and organizers worrying about a repeat of the rioting which greeted Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Coulter’s visit to UC Berkeley isn’t for another month. But student organizers of the event say they are nervous that the visit from the outspoken conservative will spark another massive backlash.

“We are pretty apprehensive right now about everything,” said Pranav Jandahyala, president of the nonpartisan student political organization BridgeCal. “But at the same time, what’s pushing us forward is our optimism. We truly believe we can put on a great event.”

In January, college Republicans cancelled a talk by right-wing commentator Yiannopoulos after violent protesters smashed windows and started a fire outside the event.

Read more


Related Articles

Ivanka Trump to Become Official White House Employee

Ivanka Trump to Become Official White House Employee

Hot News
Comments
Why Do Liberals Hate Beautiful Women?

Why Do Liberals Hate Beautiful Women?

Hot News
Comments

George W’s Reaction to Trump Inauguration: “That Was Some Weird Sh*t”

Hot News
Comments

PJW Gets Mad: Declares War On Pedophile Empire

Hot News
Comments

Raiders Move to Vegas Gives Taxpayers Reason to Boo, Players Reason to Cheer

Hot News
Comments

Comments