Planned July 4 Islamic Terror Attack in Cleveland Thwarted, Says FBI

Image Credits: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images.

A jihadist who supported al-Qaeda planned to carry out bombings at a Fourth of July parade in Cleveland, Ohio, according to the FBI.

Demetrius Pitts, aka Abdur Raheem Rafeeq, 48, had repeatedly expressed his support for al-Qaeda and talked about setting off bombs at a July 4 parade and later in his hometown of Philadelphia, federal authorities reported on Monday.

“I’m gonna be downtown when the – when the thing go off. I’m gonna be somewhere cuz I wanna see it go off,” Pitts told an undercover FBI agent who he believed was affiliated with al-Qaeda, according to court documents.

The FBI also said Pitts planned to give children of military personnel remote-controlled cars filled with explosives so the kids would detonate them during the parade.

“Additional conversations with extremely concerning statements of intentions made by Pitts are specified in the federal complaint, and they include topics such as hatred for the military, wanting to chop off heads and hands, and disposing of bodies,” FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony said at a press briefing on Monday.

Pitts, who is an American citizen, faces up to 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support for a terrorist organization.

“This defendant, by his own words and by his own deeds, wanted to attack our nation and its ideals,” said Justin Herdman, the U.S. attorney for northern Ohio.


Related Articles

Report: 23% of White Millennial Men Moved From Dems To GOP in Last 2 Years

Report: 23% of White Millennial Men Moved From Dems To GOP in Last 2 Years

U.S. News
Comments
Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Rand Paul & Family with Ax

Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Rand Paul & Family with Ax

U.S. News
Comments

Brian Ross Leaving ABC after Botched Michael Flynn Report

U.S. News
Comments

WaPo Columnist: Sarah Sanders Deserves Harassment ‘For Life’

U.S. News
Comments

New Mexican President Told Citizens to “Leave Their Towns and Find a Life in the United States”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments