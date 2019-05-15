Planned Parenthood Boasts "Trans Women's" Health Services -- Gets Destroyed in Comments

Image Credits: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Planned Parenthood was blasted on Twitter after claiming “trans women” deserve women’s health care, leading to a flurry of confused responses as to how the abortion provider could treat biological men.

“Trans women deserve health care, too,” the organization wrote in a tweet promoting women’s health week.

The statement led many to point out the health needs of “trans women,” in other words biological men, vastly differ from the services available to sexually active women.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing 'OK' Hand Sign

Facebook Slaps Trump Supporter With 30 Day Ban For Doing ‘OK’ Hand Sign

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Biden "Absolutely Agrees" With Deranged Woman's Trump Ravings

Video: Biden “Absolutely Agrees” With Deranged Woman’s Trump Ravings

U.S. News
Comments

A Hysterical Cult Runs Society

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC’s Joe & Mika Tell Beto: It’s Okay To Be White

U.S. News
comments

U.S. Birth Rate Plunges to All Time Low

U.S. News
comments

Comments