Planned Parenthood Boasts "Trans Women's" Health Services -- Gets Destroyed in Comments

Planned Parenthood was blasted on Twitter after claiming “trans women” deserve women’s health care, leading to a flurry of confused responses as to how the abortion provider could treat biological men.

“Trans women deserve health care, too,” the organization wrote in a tweet promoting women’s health week.

The statement led many to point out the health needs of “trans women,” in other words biological men, vastly differ from the services available to sexually active women.

Yes, they do…it’s just not going to be with a gynecologist. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 14, 2019

So after a woman grows up feeling marginalized in a society that treats them unequally, after enduring puberty and body shaming by peers, after dealing with a male oriented workplace, after periods since age 12, after all this…a man can just say "i'm a female" and we're good? — Bamsey Rolton (@BamseyRolton) May 14, 2019

What women's health services can you provide a man? — Jim Cullom (@jrcullomjr) May 15, 2019

Just checking…. No prenatal care for trans women, right? — Josh Vaughn (@aggieman006) May 15, 2019

Since when has women's health been all about men ? — Chris Smith (@vodka660) May 15, 2019

Men dressed as women don't need pap smears. — Rob Kulbeth (@robertkulbeth) May 14, 2019

So do unborn babies. They deserve healthcare as well, not murder. — Captain Smirk (@spacemanspiff76) May 14, 2019

This is laughable & sad all at the same time! — Brenda P (@brenda_orlando_) May 14, 2019

I prefer:

Women's health means health for women with penises too

It has a certain ring to it, a dong sound if you will — Nick Capozzi (@realNickCapozzi) May 15, 2019

When is Preborn Women's Health Week? And I mean "health" as in "not dismembered". — Romans 12:2 Granny (@barbaragelinas) May 15, 2019

I can't wait to see you offering prostate cancer tests… — Marcial Padilla (@marcialpg) May 14, 2019

yeah I'm sure tons of them need abortions and get periods and need pap smears — jennie🎉🎉 (@Skree1234) May 14, 2019

Calling them “Trans Women” means they’re not women — Papa Guz🇺🇸🇬🇺 (@papa_guz) May 14, 2019

Hey! I’m here for my woman’s prostate exam you absolute c*nts!!! — Bear Brown (@brownybear13) May 15, 2019

